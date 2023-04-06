Liverpool Stars Trade Insults

Jordan Henderson clashed with teammate Alisson Becker during the goalless with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

The incident happened on mid-way through the second-half.

Henderson was seemingly fuming with the goalkeeper for failing to communicate with fellow Liverpool star Fabinho and nearly costing Jurgen Klopp’s men dearly.

Alisson responded angrily and the pair were briefly in each other’s faces before Henderson walked away.- Soccer24 News

