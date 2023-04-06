Makhadzi Dates Mutare

By A Correspondent- South African musician Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is set to perform at Mutare Motoring Club this Friday.

Chipaz Promotions Director Partson Chimbodza confirmed Makhadzi’s maiden show in Mutare to Chipinge Times.

Makhadzi, whose stage name means an aunt, that is one’s father’s sister, in the Tshivenda language, will be supported by Killer T, Andy Muridzo, and Lionell Matanda, popularly known as Caff, and others artists. Said Chimbodza:

So far, everything is in place. We also have some local artists who have expressed interest in performing alongside Makhadzi.

I did not decide to bring her to Mutare, but rather it was the Mutare people who demanded that I bring Makhadzi.

We can do more. If Mutare fans request another international artist bigger than Makhadzi we will do that.

Makhadzi has been to Zimbabwe before. Last year she performed at the inaugural JamAfro Festival at Alex Sports Club in Harare, and five months later, she performed at Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma.

