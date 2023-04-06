Mnangagwa Sweats Over Gold Mafia Film

Government says it is seized with issues of alleged money laundering, acts of fraud and corruption by Zimbabweans being serialised by an international broadcasting channel and anyone found guilty will face the full wrath of the law.

A statement issued by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa this Tuesday indicated that the Government of Zimbabwe is taking the allegation raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein.

“Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law. Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals,” the statement reads.

Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated that boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities who feature in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy.

She said the nation will be kept apprised of any new developments regarding the matter.- ZBC News

