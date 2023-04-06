Nurse In Court For Stealing RTGS$68 000

Spread the love

A Rosa Rural District Hospital nurse was dragged to Nzvimbo circuit court yesterday facing theft charges.

Maria Togara (30) appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded out of custody to April 19 for trial.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on September 2 last year the complainant Abesiker Mundandisine sent RTGS $68000 to the nurse through ZIPIT so that she would transfer it to Bonelle Muchenje.

Instead of transferring the money to Muchenje, the accused converted the money to her personal use and failed to hand back the money on demand by Mundandisine.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Togara and nothing was recovered.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...