Tinopona Katsande Pens Heart-rending Letter To Gold Mafia, Rich Cousins, Drug Dealers

Dear Gold Mafia, Land Barons , Drug Dealers, Rich Cousins, Big boys crew ….. of Zimbabwe,

Look personally your hustle is just that YOUR HUSTLE, BUT ,ndangandichikumbirawo team , 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.

please tirikukumbirawo mutibatsirewo nekugadzira or buy a new radiology machine that is AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE TO ALL CITIZENS OF ZIMBABWE, who have cancer and need radiology treatment URGENTLY so that THEY LIVE .

In the past two weeks I’ve lost 6 friends I had made in cancer support groups because they could NOT afford the $6000 plus the ONLY private facility in Zimbabwe is requiring for radiotherapy treatments.

Sadly, at the moment, Our government hospitals DONT HAVE WORKING RADIOLOGY MACHINES

Please guys. A new machine starts from about $80 000 USD. Less than a new brand new car for some people. Im on my knees , im begging you .

I will do ALL YOUR adverts for free for life even, thats all I can trade with . My God given talents.

I don’t have a million following on my platforms,but I know I have an anointing and when I speak, people take the time to stop and listen .

If its for the greater good, use me please if im worthy. If not , please chingotibatsiarayiwo anyway …. pleeeeaaase maboss pleeeease 🙏🏾 🙇‍♂️ 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🙏🏾🙇‍♂️

