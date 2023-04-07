Cops Demand Cash From Suspect

Spread the love

Two officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are set to face the music for their alleged shenanigans after being involved in extortion.

The Bindura-based duo of Petros Kambalazaza and Elvis Magaya, who were arrested this week on allegations of extortion appeared in court this Friday.

The State alleges that in December last year, the duo arrested a suspected robber identified as Godfrey Chimupanje and took him to Bindura’s Zimbabwe Republic Police Criminal Investigations Department for questioning after which he was remanded in custody.

The court heard that the two police officers allegedly visited the suspect at Bindura Remand Prison and allegedly took him for indications, but went on to demand US$1000 dollars in exchange for his freedom.

Chimupanje reportedly told them that he did not have the money before referring the officers to his mother-in-law.

US$400 was raised and handed over to the police officers. After Chimupanje’s remand conditions had been revised, the pair are said to have gone further to demand another US$300 when he reported for routine remand. The matter came to light after Chimupanje reported the issue to the police.

The duo has been remanded in custody until next month.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...