Highlanders Keen To Roast Gamecocks

FIREWORKS are expected at Barbourfields stadium this Friday as the Bulawayo derby pitting city rivals Highlanders and Chicken Inn takes centre stage.

Highlanders and Chicken Inn renew their rivalry this Friday in the peak of the Premier Soccer League week four fixtures.

On cloud nine after last week’s 2-1 victory over defending champions FC Platinum, Highlanders will be heading into the fixture with their tails up, but Coach Baltemer Brito called for caution.

“We did beat FC Platinum but this is a derby and usually derbies require less of the coach’s input. The players should stay humble if we want the three points. We had hoped to have more time to prepare for the derby but we will go there and play our normal game,” said Baltemer Brito, Highlanders technical manager.

The players are aware of the task that lies ahead as they face a side yet to concede a goal this season.

“We are ready and that FC Platinum game is now water under the bridge. We have been taking our instructions from the coaches come Friday, we need to be at our best.”

“It has been every player’s dream to play for a big club like Highlanders and for me it is a dream come true. I am now enjoying playing in front of a packed stadium,” said players who spoke to ZBC News.

Highlanders paraded the duo of defender Marvellous Chigumira and midfielder Brighton Manhire last week, but Calvin Chigonero and Elishama Farasi are still to get their licences.

The last match between Bosso and the Gamecocks ended in a two-all stalemate.-ZBC News

