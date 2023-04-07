Nine (9) Perish In Mvuma Horror Crash

By- Nine people died while 31 were injured in a tragic incident near Mvuma Friday morning.

The accident involved a Toyota Caravan kombi with 18 occupants and a mini-bus with 22 occupants that collided along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at around 0600 hours at the 192 km peg. The bodies of the nine victims have been taken to the Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while 20 injured passengers are currently admitted at the same hospital. The other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. More details will be released in due course.

In a statement, police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said,

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 0600 hours where nine people were killed whilst 31 others were injured when a Toyota Caravan kombi with 18 occupants and a minibus with 22 occupants collided at the 192 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

“The bodies of the nine victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while 20 injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital.

“The other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital. “

News of the tragedy has left the local community in shock and disbelief. Many took to social media to express their condolences and offer their prayers to the victims and their families.

One Facebook user commented, “This is just heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

The government and relevant authorities must take urgent action to improve road safety measures, including improving the quality of roads, enforcing traffic laws and regulations, and conducting regular safety inspections of vehicles.

