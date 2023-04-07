USD10K Paid To Susan Mutami Homie Raped 30yrs Ago

State Media -A Kwekwe businesswoman who exposed a 30-year sexual attack at the hands of her former teacher was reportedly offered US$10 000 as recompense.

The man allegedly raped her when she was 15 years old and caused her to become pregnant.

When the alleged sexual assault occurred, the suspected rapist was a temporary teacher.

The businesswoman alleges that Wellington Muza forced himself on her while she was still in school, which led to her being pregnant. The child is now 30 years old, according to the businesswoman.

The entrepreneur claimed that Muza had molested her while she was a student at Gokwe.

Muza, in an ironic turn of events, is now a senior executive in a prestigious non-governmental organisation that promotes the rights of girls.

He was a minor when the claimed rape assault happened.

