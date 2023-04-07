Warriors Freefall Continues

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe national team has continued to slump on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors have not been in action since their international ban was ratified by the FIFA congress in March last year.

They last played a competitive game at the 2021 Afcon tournament in January 2022.

In the latest table, Zimbabwe dropped one place to number 126 in the world to set their worst FIFA ranking in six years.

The Warriors, whose worst ever ranking came in 2016 when they reached number 131, also moved to 34th place on the African table.

The nation’s overall point tally remained at 1138.56.

Meanwhile, 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina are on top of the FIFA rankings, while Morocco, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, remained Africa’s top ranked team.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...