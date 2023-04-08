CCC To Expel Violent Candidates

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday said it will disqualify nominees implicated in violent clashes during the selection process held on Wednesday.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “Violence is a Zanu PF culture and we condemn it in its totality. Any person found responsible for violence or causing violence will be automatically disqualified from any form of participation in our candidate selection process.”

The CCC candidate selection process was abandoned at some centres due to violent clashes among aspiring candidates.

Mahere said those nominated would be vetted and key community stakeholders would be consulted to make their recommendations on the candidates.

“Thereafter, the very important community consensus which builds part of the panel starts. There will be citizen caucuses, where citizens will come together and will be told of who their candidates are and asked of their preference.”

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in a report said its monitors witnessed acts of violence in Glen View, Harare, and Zengeza West constituency in Chitungwiza.

Zanu PF primaries held last week were also marred by reports of violence and vote rigging.- Newsday

