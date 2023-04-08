Employer Takes Over Wandering Man’s Thirsty Wife, Kids

A woman says she has been having an extra marital affair to quench her sexual desires since her husband has deserted his family.

This emerged at the Mutare Magistrates Civil Court where Tendai Maguzano was applying for maintenance from her estranged husband, Innocent Dhaura.

Maguzano said her husband deserted his family and has not been taking care of his children.

“He has been staying at his workplace with other women and has abandoned me and our four children. He does not come home so I had to move on. He is not sending money for the family’s upkeep. How does he want me to survive with a burden like that?” said Maguzano.

She said she was applying for US$200 for the maintenance of the couple’s four children. “The US$200 will cater for the children’s school fees, transport and groceries. The money will not be enough and I will have to put aside the same amount of money in order to sustain the children’s needs,” she said. Maguzano also said her estranged husband has been acquiring loans and selling some of their property.

“The loans he is acquiring are for his personal use and his girlfriends’ hairdo and nails. My children are not benefiting from the loans that he is continuously acquiring. They are actually pulling us back. It is unbelievable that a man will take into consideration his girlfriends’ needs and abandon his own children.

“It will be better if I get half of his pay because we are not benefiting as his family. I am suffering alone with the children while he is busy enjoying with his concubines,” said Maguzano.

In response, Dhaura said he could not pay the maintenance as he is the one staying with the children.

“I cannot afford to give her that kind of money because I am the one staying with the children. I took my children when I realised that they were being exposed to her harlotry,” charged Dhaura.He said he took custody of his children when he caught his wife red-handed in their matrimonial home with her boss.

“I made a surprise visit to my house and found her in bed with her boss. I could not allow my children to be exposed to such shameful acts. I cannot share my wife with another man, even though I have not been frequenting my home,” he said.

Dhaura also said Maguzano does not care about her children as she once dumped them at his workplace.

“She came to my workplace and dumped the kids there. I do not have a maid, so who was going to look after the children she claims she loves? She is just lying so that she can exploit me. I want custody of the children. She should enjoy her life with her new lover, who is also her boss. I do not care,” charged Dhaura.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato granted the maintenance of US$80 and asked Dhaura to apply for the children’s custody.

He ordered Dhaura to return the children to their mother as they are still minors. -state media

