Kombi Accident: 9 Killed

Nine people died while 31 others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a minibus along the Harare-Masvingo highway today.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 0600 hours where nine people were killed whilst 31 others were injured when a Toyota Caravan kombi with 18 occupants and a mini bus with 22 occupants collided at the 192 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road. The bodies of the nine victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while 20 injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital.

“The other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital. More details to be released in due course,” he said. – Tellzim

