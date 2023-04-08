Names of Nominated CCC Members

By A Correspondent- Nelson Chamisa has been nominated as the presidential candidate of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for the 2023 national harmonised elections, which are set to take place sometime between July 26 and August 26. His nomination was unanimous.

The nomination process was held on Wednesday to choose members who shall represent the party in the upcoming elections.

Among the nominated members is former Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo who was chosen to represent her constituency.

Kasipo was recently suspended from the council by Local Government Minister July Moyo together with two councillors, ZANU PF’s Makomborero Mlambo and CCC’s Melody Chingarande.

The trio was suspended after pushing to have a recently adopted Kwekwe City budget withdrawn arguing it was too steep for hard-pressed residents. Kasipo confirmed her nomination.

NewZimbabwe quotes her as saying:

Yes, it’s true I was nominated by various stakeholders to represent Kwekwe in parliament. The party has some other processes which it needs to conclude before one finally get to be a candidate eventually. In Gweru another former mayor, Josiah Makombe was also nominated to represent Gweru Urban in Parliament.

Current Kwekwe Member of Parliament, Judith Tobaiwa also received a nomination to represent the constituency.

Mbizo Legislator Settlement Chikwinya is battling for selection with Corban Madzivanyika.

In Redcliff, current Member of Parliament, Lloyd Mukapiko was unanimously endorsed.

In Silobela, stakeholders endorsed lawyer Ephraim Ndlovu ahead of losing 2018 parliamentary candidate Fanuel Sibindi.

Fadzayi Mahere, the party’s spokesperson said there is going to be a re-run in areas where violence was recorded and anyone who participated in violence will be disqualified.

