Caps United Dehorn Rhinos

CAPS United moved to the top of the table following their 2-0 win over Black Rhinos on the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 4 on Friday.

The Green Machine remained unbeaten with ten points after their latest win.

William Manondo scored the opener just after the half hour from the spot. The penalty resulted from a foul on the scorer by the keeper inside the box.

Rodwell Chinyengetere doubled the lead three minutes into the second half, thereby sealing the victory for Makepekepe.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders and Chicken Inn played a goalless draw.

Bosso dominated the pace from the first whistle, and had a chance to take an early lead when they were awarded a penalty on the tenth minute.

Lynoth Chikuhwa stepped up to take the set-piece but missed his kick.

The visitors piled up more pressure in the following moments but failed to get the opener.

The Gamecocks, on the other end, created a few chances and had to wait until the 24th minute to get their first real opportunity of the game.

The game ended goalless as Bosso dropped to third place on the log, while Chicken Inn moved to 6th place.

FC Platinum bounced back to winning ways after edging visitors Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 at Mandava Stadium.

The Platinum Boys had to come from behind to grab the win as Chiefs took an early lead through Obriel Chirinda.

Walter Musona scored the equaliser towards halftime before Innocent Mucheneka sealed the victory for the defending champions five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum Stars blew up a two-goal advantage to settle for a 3-3 draw against Herentals, while Green Fuel remained without a win after losing 1-2 to Manica Diamonds.

Results:

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

CAPS United 2-0 Black Rhinos

FC Platinum 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum 3-3 Herentals

Green Fuel 1-2 Manica Diamonds.- Soccer24 News

