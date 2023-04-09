‘Most Political Decisions In Zanu PF Are Made By Auxillia And Collins Mnangagwa’

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has claimed that most political decisions in Zimbabwe are being made by the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and her son, Collins “Jnr” Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter, Sunday afternoon, Mliswa alleged that Muswere and Wadyajena won in the last election because they have close ties with Collins Mnangagwa and have made mutual deals with him.

“It’s unfortunate when people who you converse with in trust turn on you and sell-out. I always say our conversations have to be private but one of my CIO sources DIO Nhete has decided to be a smart alec. I went to school with Nhete and he was my senior but he has gone rogue!

As a CIO operative he confided in me until he thought to be to clever for nothing. Recently, I met with Nhete at the airport and we spoke as usual. He invited a lady he was with and we spoke for a long time in the understanding that this was as before,” said Mliswa.

“However, he told me that the problem today is that most political decisions are made by the First Lady and Jnr. For example he predicted, accurately, that Muswere and Wadyajena would return as winners because they are close to Jnr& have some mutual deals with him, respectively,” he added.

He added that the problem with Zimbabwe’s political landscape is that important decisions are being made by individuals who were not elected by the people, but are rather members of the ruling family.

Mliswa’s comments have raised concerns about the level of influence wielded by the Mnangagwa family in Zimbabwe’s political affairs.

However, the ruling party, ZANU-PF, has not yet responded to Mliswa’s claims.

