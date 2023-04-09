Two Mazowe Teenagers Arrested For Murdering 25-Year-Old Man

The quiet town of Mazowe was thrown into disarray after a fatal stabbing occurred in the early hours of the morning on 7th April 2023.

According to the police, two 15-year-old boys stabbed a 25-year-old man, Nisadi Maruza, with a steel rod after an argument at Nduna Shops, SAS Mine, Mazowe at midnight. Maruza had reportedly confronted the teenagers after seeing them talking to his girlfriend, which led to a violent altercation that ended in his tragic death.

The suspects, whose names have been withheld because of their age, are now in police custody and are expected to face murder charges.

Detective Inspector Elson Nkala of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Marlborough confirmed the incident, saying, “The boys have been arrested and are being charged with murder.

“We are conducting further investigations to determine the motive behind the attack.”

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man, Nomore Mutseriwa, was beaten to death by a mob in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb.

According to police reports, Mutseriwa had allegedly stolen two cellphones and a Bluetooth speaker radio from a house along Bradfield Road.

However, he was apprehended by a group of residents who proceeded to assault him, resulting in his untimely demise.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, condemned the use of mob justice and urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“We are investigating the matter and would like to remind members of the public that it is not lawful to take the law into their own hands.

“We urge people to report any suspected criminal activity to the police and allow the justice system to take its course.”

