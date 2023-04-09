Uebert Angel To Be Charged With Money Laundering, Name Dropping Charges

Uebert Angel, the Zimbabwe’s Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy is now in the eye of a storm after being implicated in the Gold Mafia documentary by Al Jazeera, Zim Morning Post has heard.

Top government sources told this publication that Angel is likely to face money laundering charges and allegations of name-dropping.

This comes on the backdrop of reports that his assets have been frozen by the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

“The authorities are looking into his role in trying to assist those who are laundering money. The law is very clear on this and measures will be taken,” opined a senior government official.

According to S8(2) of the Money Laundering & Proceeds of Crime Act, Angel committed a crime because the Act clearly states that “Any person who conceals, or disguises the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement, or ownership of or rights with respect to property, knowing or suspecting that such property is the proceeds of crime, commits an offence.”

The Act also says “Any person who acquires, uses or possesses property knowing or suspecting at the time of receipt, that such property is the proceeds of crime, commits an offence.”

In S8 (4) the Act says “association with or conspiracy to commit, an attempt to commit, and aiding, abetting, facilitating and counselling the commission of money laundering is an offence.”

“It is clear that in line with this Act, Angel committed a crime because he mentions that he can use his Diplomatic bag to conceal proceeds of crime and bring into the country dirty money,” the source added.

In the documentary, Angel is captured offering to Al Jazeera’s undercover reporters that he could use his diplomatic cover to carry large volumes of dirty cash into Zimbabwe as part of a laundering operation also involving gold smuggling.

Another source said Angel can also be found guilty of name dropping the President’s name given that on several occasions in the documentary he says he is acting on behalf of the President and has been tasked to arrange such meetings with investors.

“He brags in the documentary that he is acting on behalf of the President but surprisingly in episode 3 his request for a meeting is turned down by the Presidential security.

This points to name dropping because if he was being sent then those”investors” could have met the President,” said the source.

Angel was appointed as the nation of Zimbabwe’s Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy by Zimbabwean Mnangagwa in March 2021.

The ambassadorial role came with the responsibility for Angel to seek trade and investment opportunities for the country of Zimbabwe.

