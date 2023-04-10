Auxillia And Son Now Running The Show In Zanu PF, Says Mliswa

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has claimed that most political decisions in Zimbabwe are being made by the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and her son, Collins “Jnr” Mnangagwa.

Mliswa alleged that Muswere and Wadyajena found their way back into the race because they have close ties with Collins Mnangagwa.

He made the remarks while revealing details of a meeting he had with a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) named Nhete.

Mliswa said Nhete told him that most political decisions in Zanu PF were being made by Auxillia and Junior.

However, he told me that the problem today is that most political decisions are made by the First Lady and Jnr. For example he predicted, accurately, that Muswere and Wadyajena would return as winners because they are close to Jnr& have some mutual deals with him, respectively.

He added that the problem with Zimbabwe’s political landscape is that important decisions are being made by individuals who were not elected by the people, but are rather members of the ruling family.

Mliswa’s comments have raised concerns about the level of influence wielded by the Mnangagwa family in Zimbabwe’s political affairs.

However, the ruling party, ZANU-PF, has not yet responded to Mliswa’s claims.

