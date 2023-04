“Evangelist” Mnangagwa Grabs Pulpit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says peace and unity which are preached by the church are a core requisite for development.

The President said this while addressing ZCC congregants gathered at Mbungo in Bikita for their Easter conference.

President Mnangagwa also said it is the responsibility of the citizens to build the country through utilising the country’s resources such as the land.- ZBC News

