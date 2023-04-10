Man Stabbed In A Pub

A 22-year-old Shurugwi man was fatally stabbed by a fellow patron after violence erupted in a bottle store over a missing cellphone.

The incident occurred recently at Chironde Village under Chief Nhema.

According to Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Samson Mangezi was stabbed after he inquired about his missing cellphone.

“Mangezi was in a bottle store at Hwinya Business Centre, Shurugwi intending to buy beer when an unknown person snatched his cellphone from his pocket. Upon enquiring from other patrons about his cellphone, an unidentified person instantly threw it on the floor,” he said.

Mangezi reportedly picked up his cellphone and discovered that the sim card and a battery were missing resulting in him making further inquiries on who had taken his cell phone.

This did not go down well with one of the patrons, Pilot Lunga who then angrily advanced toward Mangezi.

“Sensing danger, Mangezi ran out of the bottle store but Lunga pursued him holding a knife. Mangezi’s body was discovered by his brother later that night near a footpath that connects Hwinya Business Centre and Chironde Village,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Lunga is on the run and police are appealing for information on his whereabouts. – state media

