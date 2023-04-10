Pasuwa Bags Another Cup

Spread the love

Kalisto Pasuwa has won another title in Malawi, after his FCB Nyasa Big Bullets beat Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-1 in the NBS Bank Charity Shield played at the Bingu National Stadium today.

The NBS Charity Shield is the curtain raiser to the Malawian Super League, which kicks off on April 15.

Up against former Highlanders coach Mark Harrison’s Mighty Wanderers, Pasuwa’s charges, looking to win the Charity Shield for the sixth time since it was launched in 2016, needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock.

Maxwell Gastin reacted quickly to tap in the rebound, after Clyde Senaji’s effort from inside the box had hit the upright.

Bullets nearly doubled their lead in the 16th minute, but Patrick Mwaungulu’s inviting delivery into the box, was missed by everybody.

Gastin’s early strike was the difference between the two sides at the half time break.

Wanderers nearly leveled matters five minutes after the restart but their dangerous corner kick was well dealt with by Richard Chimbamba, in goal for Bullets.

Pasuwa’s troops doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

A lapse in concentration in the Wanderers defence allowed Anthony Mufume to collect a loose ball on the left and square it for Stanley Billiat, who easily tapped in Bullets’s second.

Wanderers tried to stage a late come back and pulled one back through Misheck Botomani but Bullets held on for a victory, to the delight of their fans.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...