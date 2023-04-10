Uebert Angel Implicates Mnangagwa Gold Runner

By- Self-proclaimed prophet and Gold Smuggler Uebert Angel has implicated a Zanu PF PF politician and gold dealer Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya, in the Gold smuggling syndicate.

Angel has named Sakupwanya, Zimbabwe’s, biggest gold baron, in a documentary by Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera titled Gold Mafia.

Angel, who is a British-Zimbabwean businessman, was appointed Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021.

In a snippet of the fourth and final instalment of Gold Mafia, Angel tells undercover reporters who posed as investors that Sakupawanya is a bigger gold dealer than Ewan MacMillan. He said:

MacMillan doesn’t control nothing. This (Sakupwanya) was his worker cleaning his car. He is the number one now in Zimbabwe.

MacMillan, a self-confessed gold smuggler, also features in the Al Jazeera documentary.

Angel also shows the reporters pictures of Sakupwanya flaunting his US$5 million cash and some gold bars on 29 June 2020. He said:

He’s right there, he’s in his house, sleeping on five million US dollars.

Sakupwanya is a ZANU PF councillor in Mabvuku and is the ruling party’s aspiring parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku Constituency.

He owns Better Brands Jewellery (BBJ) and other gold dealers operating in Mazowe and Penhalonga.

