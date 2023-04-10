Zimbos-SA Immigration Officers In FistFight

By-A South African immigration officer based at Beitbridge Border Post reportedly fought with Zimbabwe-bound travellers who had complained about his slow service on Friday.

A witness told the Southern Eye that the South African official threw away the passports of a group of travellers after they challenged him for insulting them.

South African border official Thabo Mogkola referred questions to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza who reportedly ignored the questions.

A white female traveller who declined to be identified told the publication that the immigration officer was openly rude and his mood further darkened when travellers complained about his slow pace. Said the traveller:

Travellers were also not happy about his rude manner of speaking, and they started grumbling after spending a long time waiting in the queue.

He was deliberately being slow for reasons best known to him and trouble started.

He came out of his office and started collecting passports from the crowd. He then went to a fence close by and threw the passports over.

People scrambled to get their passports, while others physically attacked him.

The official reportedly fought back until some of his colleagues restrained him.

