Another Fatal Crash Shocks Nation

Spread the love

Six people are feared dead in yet another road traffic accident involving a haulage truck and a sprinter along the Gweru Mvuma highway just five kilometres outside Mvuma this Monday morning.

The accident comes just as the nation is still mourning 10 people who died on Friday following the collision of two commuter omnibuses in the town of Mvuma.

Details to follow.

ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...