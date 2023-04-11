Chamisa Calls Party Activists, Hopewell Chin’ono To Order

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has called his party activists to order saying fighting each other gives the oppressor oxygen and lifeline.

This follows Twitter fights between journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and CCC activists over Chamisa’s silence to the gold mafia documentary that exposed smuggling of gold to Dubai and illicit financial flows.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa called for peace saying the time was not ripe for fights.

“Fellow Citizens, Brothers & Sisters a lot has happened, this is not the time to trade barbs and fight each other. We give oppressors oxygen and a lifeline. Let’s fix our eyes on the prize. We must win change for everyone. Let there be peace & love! We’re #OnePeople Zimbabwe!” said Chamisa.

