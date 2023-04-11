Chamisa Postpones Announcement of Nominated Candidates

Spread the love

By James Gwati-The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has delayed the announcement of their nominated candidates following a nomination process last Wednesday.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere initially stated that the names of the nominated candidates would be revealed on Tuesday.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mahere said that the announcement would be deferred to Wednesday, April 12, during a press briefing at noon.

Later on Tuesday, Mahere updated that the announcement would be further postponed, and a new time for the update would be announced in due course.

The CCC nomination process consists of four stages: nomination, verification, stakeholder consultations, and a citizen caucus, where candidates are expected to present their manifestos.

In contrast to the ruling party ZANU PF, which conducted primary elections to select its candidates, CCC opted for a nomination process.

The reason for the delay in announcing the nominated candidates by CCC has not been disclosed, and the party’s supporters and the public are eagerly awaiting the new time for the update to be announced.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...