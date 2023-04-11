#GoldMafia Documentary, ZIST’s View

ZIST Press Statement On Gold Mafia Documentary

As the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST), we have taken note of the recent documentary released by Al Jazeera, highlighting the prevalence of corruption and smuggling of Gold in the mining industry in Zimbabwe.

We unequivocally condemn any form of corruption and illegal activities in the mining sector, which harm the country’s economy and tarnish its reputation as a reliable investment destination.

The revelations made in the Gold Mafia documentary are deeply concerning, and we call upon the government to investigate these allegations diligently and bring the perpetrators to justice. We also urge the government to put measures in place to curb the smuggling of gold and other precious minerals, which not only deprives the country of much-needed revenue but also fuels criminal activities such as money laundering, human trafficking, and terrorism financing.

We understand that the mining sector is critical to Zimbabwe’s economic growth, and we believe that it can be a source of sustainable development, job creation, and poverty reduction. However, for this to happen, we need to restore investor confidence by ensuring that the sector is transparent, accountable, and ethical. This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, opposition parties, mining companies, civil society, and local communities, to work together towards a common goal.

We take note of name dropping of top Government officials, business community , and fugitive elements in society , it is in the public interest for all officials to clear themselves to avoid speculation which further dents the image of the nation.

Last but not least, it is of high concern that one of the notable characters who featured mostly in this documentary, who hold an esteemed strategic office, Ambassador Uebert Angel should unconditionally resign from the public office and further clear himself from these serious allegations levelled against him.

Furthermore, we recommend Presidency to appoint reputable persons in strategic areas of Governance to protect the image of the nation from further scrutiny.

ZIST remains committed to promoting strategic thinking and policy analysis that supports sustainable development in Zimbabwe. We call upon all Zimbabweans to join us in condemning corruption and illegal activities in the mining sector and support efforts to promote good governance, accountability, and transparency. Together, we can build a better future for our country and our people.

We recommend the following :

1. A clear and proper development policy

2. Provide a clear mining framework

3. Deploy strategic thinkers in key area of governance

4. Deal with deep rooted corruption both in public and private sector

5. Proper feasibility studies around all critical sectors of the economy

6. Research and development is an important component in all sectors of the economy

7. Inclusion of private sector to lead from the front In industrialization and pro – growth matters on policy matters and macroeconomic stabilization

8. To share the national cake through proper policy clarification which promotes employment creation and capacity utilization

9. Do a feasibility study in the mining sector which will indate quantity and estimated value of all minerals in Zimbabwe for planning purposes

10. Denouncing publicly and bringing to book all members who are linked to corruption and smuggling

11. We further recommend Presidency to widen its advisory to accommodate Independent thinkers on critical matters which promotes nation building

12. Wider consultation is necessary before key appointments to avoid persons of disrepute in key areas of governance. A vetting Committee with critical stakeholders in the nation can be setup to vet and recommend to the President the final appointment of individuals in public office positions.

*Dr Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking and he can be contacted at [email protected]

