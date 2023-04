Job Sikhala, Clocks 300 Days In Remand

By-The detention of Honorable Job Sikhala, a prominent political figure in Zimbabwe, for 301 days without trial has sparked outrage among human rights organizations and activists who claim he is being held unjustly for his political beliefs.

In a tweet CCC, said Sikhala

🟡 FREE WIWA: Hon @JobSikhala1 has spent 301 days in pre trial detention for a crime he didn’t commit.



He’s a political prisoner who is being persecuted for his political beliefs.



We continue to demand his release. pic.twitter.com/tLEe5MAOXC — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) April 11, 2023

