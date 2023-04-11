Mutendi Allows Mnangagwa To Grab Pulpit

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has emphasised the importance of peace and unity, describing them as prerequisites for national development.

He was speaking at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)’s annual Easter gathering at Mbungo Estates in Masvingo this Sunday, where he also commissioned developmental projects.

The Easter holiday is an important event on the Christian calendar as it marks the death and resurrection of Jesus.

For the Zion Christian Church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, it has become the tradition for thousands of congregants drawn from Zimbabwe and beyond the country’s borders to gather at Mbungo Estates in Masvingo.

This year was no exception and President Mnangagwa joined them this Sunday, a day that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Upon arrival, the President officially commissioned the ZCC Dam which is expected to improve farming activities and provide fish for the church and surrounding communities.

The church has also built the Rucosi Thalitha Cumi Mission Hospital at the Mbungo Estates which was also officially commissioned by the President this Sunday.

After commissioning the projects, President Mnangagwa attended the church service, where he took time to share a word with the congregants as well as speak on key national issues.

Ensuring national development is the priority of the Second Republic and President Mnangagwa underscored the need for peace and unity to ensure the country’s economy progresses.

“Today, three-quarters of the Presidium is here as the leaders of the country. For us to achieve development, peace and unity is key,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa commended the church for the dam construction project and reminded Zimbabweans that it is they who can build their country through hard work.

“The Bible says if you are lazy you should not eat. If you’re lazy you will die of hunger. God gave us everything to survive, he gave us all so that we work and eat. The land is built by its people, brick upon brick. Stone upon stone,” he said.

Freedom of worship will continue to be guaranteed under the Second Republic and the relations between the church and government remain solid President Mnangagwa said.

“The relations between the church and government remain solid. Under the Second Republic, you have the freedom to worship,” he said.

Drug and substance abuse continues to be a problem area for the country and as enunciated by the President, the church has a role to play in moulding the young generation.

President Mnangagwa advocated for parents not to spare the rod in disciplining children.

As the Christian community around the country celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the message from the country’s leadership is clear: everyone needs to renew themselves and work towards a prosperous Zimbabwe.- ZBC News

