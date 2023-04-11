Social Media Users Raise Questions Over Makhadzi Attack

Social media users have created theories linking Zimbabwean socialite Lorraine Guyo to a distressing attack on South African musician Makhadzi in Mutare on Saturday evening.

The assault followed a prophecy issued by Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi in 2022, warning Makhadzi that she would be attacked on a Saturday and that she was surrounded by dangerous and envious people.

A Facebook account named Pamelah Tamirah shared an image of Makhadzi and Lorraine Guyo with a caption questioning whether Guyo was present in Mutare during the attack.

This led to various social media users offering differing accounts and theories regarding the apparent friendship between the two women.

During the altercation, which took place on Saturday evening, Makhadzi was targeted by irate fans in Mutare.

Multiple individuals were injured and taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the disturbances.

