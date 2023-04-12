Auxillia’s Belarus Visit Too Hot To Handle For Govt Officials

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s visit to Belarus together with her children has proved too hot to handle after government officials including Presidential spokesperson George Charamba and Foreign Affairs Livit Mugejo skirted questions from a local daily.

Asked to confirm if Auxillia’s Belarus visit was private or official, Charamba kept saying: “hello, hello, hello” while Mugejo referred all questions to the First Lady’s office.

“I cannot comment on the First Lady, she has her spokesperson in her office,” he said.

Auxillia’s Belarus visit has stirred controversy amid reports that she left her media crew which she usually travel with on all her local and international trips.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that she could have gone there on private business dealings including a fire tender deal that was reported in local media.

