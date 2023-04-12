Brand Chamisa Too Big For Chin’ono – Zivhu

Tinashe Sambiri

Controversial politician Killer Zivhu has declared that President Nelson Chamisa’s brand is too big for journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Zivhu was commenting on the veteran journalist’s remarks on the opposition’s potential to win the coming elections.

According to Zivhu, President Chamisa’s brand is too powerful for Chin’ono.

“Chamisa brand can’t be destroyed by your journalist, mukoma wa Shabha uyo, 2018 he was against Chamisa big time, regai aramwe haana kana basa uyo

Elections, Elections, ariko here nhaimwi, vamwe muchakaro makapedzera mari mahara, munoti Mwonzora unopenga here, uye munofunga kuti ari oga here, mukai mubike doro, gara zviya munovhota on which date, kana kurikuti muchavhota nhaimwi.

.CCC is more likely to win half or more of the parliamentary seats , wrong and arrogant decisions will backfire very soon,” Zivhu wrote on Twitter.

