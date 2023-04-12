Caps United Keen To Maximize On Harare Derby

Harare giants CAPS United have reportedly written to the Premeir Soccer League (PSL) seeking permission to peg the cheapest ticket for their home game against Dynamos at US$5.

The PSL leadership announced before the start of the 2023 campaign that the cheapest ticket for the country’s top flight matches will now be US$2, but for “high profile ” matches, the minimum amount for rest of ground will be US$3.

Home teams for those “high profile matches” can however request for more than US$3 for the cheapest ticket.

The Chronicle reports that CAPS United want the rest of ground ticket for the first installment of the Harare derby on Matchday 7, to be US$5.

“Presently, the only application that we have received from a club requesting to increase their gate charges is that of Caps United who will be playing against Dynamos on Match Day 7,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare told The Chronicle. – Soccer24 News

