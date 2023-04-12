Cholera Recovery Rate Rises

THE country’s cholera recovery rate has increased to 95 percent after 382 people recovered from cholera and suspected cholera cases across the country.

Since the first cholera case was recorded in the country this year on the 12th of February in Chegutu, 76 confirmed cases have been recorded countrywide with 55 percent of the cases coming from Matabeleland South province alone at 42 cases followed by Manicaland at 16, Masvingo with 7 cases, Mashonaland Central 6 cases and Mashonaland West at 5.

400 suspected cases have been recorded countrywide, with Matabeleland North and Midlands provinces still cholera free.

Of the 400 suspected cases, 382 people have since recovered, with 11 people still hospitalised, thus the national recovery rate now stands at 95%.

Five people have succumbed to the disease.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country include Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza

From January 2023, more than 40 thousand suspected cholera cases have been reported in 13 countries, with 900 deaths.

Malawi which has recorded over 23 thousand suspected cases accounts for over 50 percent of all reported cases in 2023, followed by Mozambique at 15% and the Democratic Republic of Congo with 13%.

Cholera is an acute, extremely virulent infection that can spread rapidly and dehydration, resulting in high morbidity and mortality.

However, the disease is easily treatable. Most people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solution or intravenous fluids.- ZBC News

