Churu Constituency Burns …. as Zanu PF Harare Province Security Department Moves To Bar Candidate

By A Correspondent| Newly formed Churu Constituency in Harare South now resembles a war zone as one of two main candidates in the upcoming primary election re run has effectively been barred from campaigning pending a motion moved to the ZANU PF Headquarters to disqualify him.

However his supporters have vowed to fight to the last man.The initial election held on the 25th of March was nullified by the Party’s supreme organ, the Politiburo following reports of violence and intimidation.

Charles Matsika an under dog had initially floored, self proclaimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cousin brother and the Party’s Harare Provincial Vice Chairman Ephraim Fundukwa before the elections were rescinded. party structures have since been directed by the provincial security boss Voyage Dambuza not to campaign for Matsika as he has collaborated with “Majoni, a CCC activist” hence is on the verge of “disqualification”.

Writing in a ZANU PF Harare WhatsApp group, Dambuza stated, “ Majoni akangofanana na Shaddy (Mashayamombe), ma CCC, Matsika wenyu takamuona ana Majoni.PC Damson udzai ma structures enyu kuti tichavadzinga mumusangano pamwe naMatsika wavo , ngavadzikame kusvika maReports adzoka “. The reports are said to be complaints forwarded to the Party HQ pushing for Matsika’s disqualification.

Confirming the news, Fundukwa’s campaign manager and official publicist who runs the ‘social media consultancy’ company Third Eye wrote;

“Kana zvikafamba zvakanaka Matsika arikugashidzwa Prohibition Order irikumumisa kukwikwidza. Ndikutaura from a Ziso risina mabori point of view.

Munhu akambondiudza kuti kuchaitwa re-run, ndiye futi akandiudza kuti hakuna re-run yema councilor kukuitwa yema MP chete, ndiye futi andiudza kuti tsamba yaMatsika yakutogadzirwa. Authentic information from the correct source. #GaraiMakateyaNzeve”.

However Matsika’s supporters were bullish,

” Let them stop abusing the President’s name. The President wants the most popular candidate to win, he believes in democracy and does not impose anyone as Voyage and Damson want us to believe, even Mary Mliswa a minister lost, so what’s so special about Fundukwa that he wants to be uncontested in the re run ?”, queried a lady in an audio circulating on social media platforms.

This publication reached out to several ZANU pf members in the troubled constituency who were confident Matsika we will win the re-run with a comfortable margin. Several also rebuked Fundukwa for illegally summoning Harare provincial leadership to campaign for him, he is alleged to be boasting to have direct access to the President as he is closely related to him hence he is his preferred candidate.

