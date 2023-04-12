Gold Mafia: CCC Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa To Clear Own Mess

Our Member of Parliament for Harare East, Hon @BitiTendai has on numerous occasions effectively been using his position as the member of the parliamentary public accounts committee and his legal and financial skills to expose billions of US dollars of taxpayers’ money stolen by the government or lost in overpriced contracts to cronies of the Zanu-PF party. #GoldMafia

”We are deeply concerned by the severe disregard of formal state institutions by the persons named and referred to in the Al Jazeera documentary. There is a strong suggestion that political elites are deliberately setting up personal networks of businesspersons-cum-criminals that operate to undermine

constitutional accountability.”Change Champion, Advocate @advocatemahere #GoldMafia

”We are greatly concerned as a movement to learn that our natural resources are being looted and smuggled out of the country leaving the country poorer. The Al Jazeera’s explosive Gold Mafia documentary has proved beyond doubt the real sell-outs, unpatriotic and puppets in this country.” Change Champion, @Cde_Ostallos #GoldMafia

