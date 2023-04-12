Gwanda Man Runs Amok, Destroys Neighbor’s Property

Spread the love

A man believed to be 23 years old from Mawane village in the Garanyemba area of Gwanda ran amok and destroyed property belonging to his neighbour.

The suspect, Jasper Sibanda, accused his elderly neighbour identified as Gogo MaNdlovu of spreading lies about him. He destroyed her three houses.

Ward 13 Mawane councillor Mitlas Ndlovu confirmed the incident to Southern Eye saying Sibanda is currently on the run. Said Ndlovu:

The incident happened last week on Friday around 11 pm, he wanted to kill Gogo MaNdlovu’s two nieces accusing them of gossiping about him.

When they (nieces) heard him threatening to kill them they ran away from home together with their granny and hid in the bush.

That is when Sibanda started destroying the homestead until 4 AM.

There is a big challenge here in Garanyemba of youths engaging in a lot of drug abuse. We need a police station here to curb all these activities.

Another elderly woman from Mawane 2 was also raped last week by another youth. I do not know why these youths are targeting old women.

Ndlovu said the matter was reported to the police.

According to the Society for the Study of Addiction (SSA), Zimbabwe’s illicit substance use problem increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commonly used substances in Zimbabwe include glue, bronclee, mangemba, cane sprit, marijuana, codeine and methamphetamine (crystal meth).

Very high unemployment rates in Zimbabwe, coupled with poverty and despair, have resulted in increasing numbers of youthful citizens also turning to use drugs as a way of entertainment.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...