Jompano Faces Bosso Test

All roads lead to Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo this Saturday, as old foes Highlanders and Dynamos collide.

The latest installment of the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ is expected to attract a huge crowd at Emagumeni as has been the case in Bosso’s last two games there —against defending champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has broken two jinxes since he replaced Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu in the Bosso dugout last year.

Before the Portugese mentor arrived at Highlanders, they (Bosso) were on a dismal run of 32 games without a win away from home in the league.

Before Brito set foot in Bulawayo, Tshilamoya had gone for nine years without beating FC Platinum in the league.

But the former Chelsea assistant coach has broken both jinxes, to the delight of the ever-demanfing Bosso faithful.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito

Despite the love he is getting from the Bosso fans, Brito will likely provoke their wrath if he allows Dynamos to break their own jinx against Amahlolanyama.

DeMbare have not beaten Highlanders in the league since 2015 and to say “the Bosso fans want that record to stay intact”, might be one of, if not the biggest understatement in the history of the great rilvary.

To make matters worse for Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa’s charges, they have failed to win their last two games after a promising start to the 2023 season.

After edging Hwange, they thumped Premiership debutants Sheasham 4-0 but then played out dull goalless draws with Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.

Maruwa insists DeMbare firing blanks and failing to win their last two games adds no pressure as Highlanders also failed to win their last match —a goalless draw with Chicken Inn.- Soccer24 News

