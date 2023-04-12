Loser Ziyambi Ziyambi Elbows Out Winning Zvimba West Candidate

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has taken a crucial step in his bid to retain his seat for the Zvimba West constituency after making concessions with his opponent Gifford Gomwe, leading to Gomwe’s withdrawal.

The Zvimba West Zanu PF primary election rerun will now be a two-horse race pitting Ziyambi and Maruva Mercy Dinha after Gomwe pulled out in recognition of an amicable agreement with Ziyambi.

Ziyambi, who is the leader of government business in parliament and President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalist, was defeated by Dinha in the initial constituency primary by a mere 30 votes.

Dinha polled 4,104 votes against Ziyambi’s 4,074 while Gomwe came a distant third with just 619 votes.

The Zanu PF Politburo agreed to Ziyambi’s allegations that the election did not adhere to anticipated internal electoral standards after hearing of fights between supporters of opposing candidates. As a result, the first election result was declared invalid.

Gomwe announced his resignation on Tuesday. He claimed to have recently met with Ziyambi and other Mashonaland West party provincial members and come to a friendly arrangement outlining their common interest in the growth of the Zvimba West constituency.

“I have come to the decision to withdraw after considering the negative effects of divisions in the party (Zanu PF),” said Gomwe.

“I feel we need to unite so that we meet the goals of the party to ensure a resounding victory for the President (Mnangagwa) and the party in upcoming General elections.”

