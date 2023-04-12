Ziyambi Pops Out Loner Facing Mercy

Spread the love

Gifford Gomwe, a Zanu PF candidate for the Zvimba West constituency, has withdrawn from a scheduled rerun.

This leaves Maruva Mercy Dinha, who won the first round in a controversial fashion, to face incumbent Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Initially, there were three candidates for this constituency’s election; however, the Politburo nullified its outcome due to reports of confrontation between rival supporters. Gomwe commented that unity and success as a whole are more vital than individual aspirations.

“I have come to the decision to withdraw after considering the negative effects of divisions in the party (Zanu PF),” said Gomwe.

“I feel we need to unite so that we meet the goals of the party to ensure a resounding victory for the President (Mnangagwa) and the party in upcoming General elections.”

Gomwe said he had a meeting with his protagonist Ziyambi and other Mashonaland West party provincial members recently where an amicable agreement was threshed out.

He said their interests on the need for development in Zvimba West constituency had converged and it became apparent that they needed to work together.

Gomwe circulated a letter on social media platforms confirming his withdrawal from the race.- state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...