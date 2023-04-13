CCC Independence Planned Protests, An Utter Disgrace And Insult To Zimbabweans By Puppets-Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza- Zimbabweans in Diaspora are shocked by the CCC announcement and so-called civic organisations that they will demonstrate at every Zimbabwean embassy abroad.

The right of a citizen to demonstrate is a constitutional right in Zimbabwe. It is important to restate that fact.

The right to demonstrate is not based on the reasonableness of the cause or reason of the demonstration. It is a right bestowed to all, both wise and foolish. Democracy demands even the protection of silly protests.

However, the right to demonstrate, like many other freedoms, is not absolute. It is subject to public security or the broader rights of others. It is always a fact that your freedom ends exactly where someone’s freedom starts.

CCC scheduled demonstrations on the 18th of April 2023. This is on Zimbabwe Independence Day.

Of all the 365 days available in a year, CCC has chosen that one prominent day in the calendar of our country and the most important day by a country mile. A day which defines us as a people.

To put things in context, it is essential to summarise the meaning of the 18th of April in our history. This day identifies nationhood since our nation was born that day. It is a day that ended over a decade of a bitter and bloody war. Many sons and daughters returned, some whole but others disabled. And thousands died, and their blood still waters our freedom. Yet many never returned. On this very day, families remember the loss of dear ones in a brutal war, and they comfort one another with an achieved sense of togetherness. Independence Day is the sacred day of every Zimbabwean and every national.

Independence Day is not a celebration, necessarily an occasion to say that everything has us going well; nothing goes according to plan anywhere in the world. It is a day to celebrate who we are. Political differences must be laid aside on an independence day.

Demonstrating on the 18th of April is a shame and an embarrassing insult to the loss of life. It is a dishonour to the memory of those who paid the ultimate price with their lives. It is an insult to men and women who toiled to bring up children as single parents after their spouses lost their lives during the war. It is an ugly insult for those who grew up as orphans.

Irish citizens will never demonstrate on St Patrick Day. In the USA, no one would even think of demonstrating on Thanks Giving Day, never mind American Independence Day. Does it mean that America is a land of paradise? Go and ask African Americans who are brutalised by the police and die at the hands of law enforcement. That side, all respect their national days.

CCC has exceeded the description of an unpatriotic outfit. The act of insulting their own country is unparalleled in history. There are testimonies that on Christmas during World War One, so-called allied soldiers and German soldiers ceased fighting and exchanged Christmas meals to celebrate that one day together. These are armies and men who brutalised each other.

Chamisa and CCC will not celebrate with Zimbabweans.

The choice of the 18th of April to demonstrate is not a random or coincidental choice by Chamisa and the CCC. We have always insisted, and they have always denied that they are imperial puppets of the West. Their masters hate Zimbabwean’s Independence. They ran the day that the country was freed. They would want to darken it. With Chamisa and CCC, they have pliant stooges who will spoil the day for them.

Therefore what comes up vividly clear is that the West is fighting an ogle post-colonial proxy war through and by CCC. We can all see the ill-disguised nature of this war, which is fought by using our country’s most irresponsible and misguided citizens.

CCC will be demonstrating in foreign countries in Zimbabwean embassies. CCC ate the only party in the world that behaves like a woman who takes her children to the man next door to demonstrate against her husband. That act by such a truant woman signals that the demonstration is just a farce and promises her illicit relationship with the man next door and brings her witless children to her adulterous disgrace without shame.

In the UK, the demonstration schedule indicates that from the embassy, the misguided lot will march to No 10 Downing Street ( home of the British Prime Minister), where the offensive business will be fittingly concluded. We know that this will be a reporting statement that “basa tasiya tapedza.”Up and down in Zimbabwe, when people have finished piece jobs, they go to the hirer to sign off and get their checks. This is what CCC will be precisely doing.

CCC has sold and is selling the nation’s dignity for foreign funding. How low can they stoop?

This party wants to take over power with the mission of handing it over to the colonial masters. They believe that the most effective way of recommending themselves to their masters is to inflict the highest insult on the nationhood and identity of Zimbabwe. They would please their handlers by openly trampling on the national flag.

True Zimbabweans must now see CCC for who they are. The most emphatic way of responding to the grave national insult will be to shun CCC like a plague at the election booth.

