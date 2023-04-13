Chamisa Confirmed CCC Presidential Candidate

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has been nominated, uncontested, as the presidential candidate for the opposition party in the upcoming elections.

The party’s Citizen’s Independent Selection Panel (CISP) gave an update on the candidate selection process during a press conference held on Thursday in Harare.

Rashid Mahiya, a member of CISP, said Chamisa was nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages. He said:

Presidential nominations, Chamisa Nelson has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages whose returns are in our possession.

He said there was an overwhelming response from aspiring candidates across the country. Said Mahiya:

The summary outcome of the candidate’s nomination after consulting stakeholders, village and street committees is as follows: The local authority nominations have been received from all the 36 000 villages, thousands of streets and 1 970 wards.

For the House of Assembly nomination, we received nominations from all 210 constituencies, an interesting phenomenon has been noted in some hotly contested constituencies for instance a constituency where 11 nominations were received for one seat.

Mahiya said the nominated candidates will be checked using set criteria including capability and competence. He said:

The credentials and track record checklist for candidate selection, and the vetting and security checklist will look into the following: firstly, qualifications that are in compliance with the relevant statute of Zimbabwe, the constitution, the electoral Act, CCC candidate selection procedures manual, community and standing track record, performance in communities, political history and record, capacity and capability and competence, security, integrity, ethics, loyalty and service record.

He said a date has been set for the caucuses that will take all over the country after which they will announce the names of successful candidates.

-CITE

