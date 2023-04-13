Chamisa Squashes Sikhala Abandonment Claims

Spread the love

By- The Nelson Chamisa-led CCC has refuted claims it has abandoned jailed Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala.

The party’s deputy chair has been incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for 303 days now.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told NewsDay on Wednesday that the notion that the party has turned its back on its vice chairman is mere propaganda. Said Mahere:

The suggestion that the citizens have abandoned Honourable Sikhala is obviously propaganda. Nothing could be far from the truth.

Sikhala is a citizen just like all of us; he is a change champion who is at the forefront of working for the citizens in Zimbabwe. He remains one of us.

Sikhala’s spokesperson, Freddy Michael Masarirevu, also said Chamisa made efforts to see Sikhala when he visited him at Chikurubi, saying it showed he loves the jailed lawmaker. Tweeted Masarirevu:

I was at Chikurubhi the day CCiC @nelsonchamisa was made to wait for 4 hours & still denied access to see Hon @JobSikhala1 – He was patient & waited outside whilst phone calls were being made. I even left the place & he remained behind – I see effort, I see love.

Award-winning journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono recently clashed with CCC activists on social media after he accused the party of abandoning Sikhala.

Meanwhile, an independent civic group, Poverty Liberation Movement, co-founded by Sikhala, is mobilising a solidarity visit to his family this Saturday. The group said:

Those who are not able to physically bring their solidarity letters on Satur- day 15 April 2023, kindly send them through email. Our email is [email protected] gmail.com. Sikhala will be happy to read letters of encouragement from all of you.

Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence following clashes at the funeral wake of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali, who was a Chitungwiza Municipality employee and resided in Nyatsime, was allegedly murdered by ZANU PF supporter, Pius Jamba.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...