Illegal Gold Panners Nabbed In South Africa

By A Correspondent- South African police on Tuesday arrested 41 Zimbabweans, one Mozambican and one South African for illegally mining chrome ore worth more than R1 million in Mecklenburg, Limpopo province.

In addition to breaking mining laws, the Zimbabweans and Mozambican have also been charged with illegally entering South Africa.

The gang was arrested in Ga-Pasha village as security authorities intensify the crackdown on illegal miners. Equipment worth over R170 000 was seized.

Chrome ore has become a target of mining gangs including South Africans, Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and sometimes Pakistani nationals in Limpopo province.

Authorities intensified the illegal mining crackdown following the recent death of 11 Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and South Africans in the province.

These died when an illegal mining shaft they were working in collapsed during heavy rains.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said the provincial illegal mining task team was out in full force.

