By- The organiser of South African musician Makhadzi’s Mutare show, Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, has apologised to fans and the artiste after her show in Mutare on Friday ended prematurely due to violence.

In a statement, Chipaz said the fracas was caused by fans from the Mbombera section who encroached into the VIP section resulting in cans being thrown around.

Makhadzi escaped unscathed and Chillspot intervened to calm the situation. Reads the statement:

Good evening Zimbabwe we would like to put the record straight as we hosted the recent Makhadzi Show in Mutare.

First of all, we would like to apologise to the affected fans; secondly we apologise to the artists, mainly Makhadzi who was caught in this mishap.

Makhadzi was billed to perform at exactly 12 midnight as planned and she was indeed on time.

Just before she went on stage whilst Chillspot were performing, some rowdy fans forced open the barricades that demarcated Mbombera and VIP section and Chillspot had to calm them down.

As Makhadzi went on stage Standard Ticket-holding fans wanted to get a close view of their favourite artists and they forced their way closer to the stage thereby encroaching VIP section a scenario that did go well with VIP fans and that’s when pushing and shoving started which resulted in standard Ticket fans throwing cans towards Vip section and those in the VIP retaliated throwing cans back.

So cans being thrown toward the VIP section some would go towards the stage and this disrupted Makhadzi’s act and it ended her much-liked performance.

We managed to let her escape and we brought in Chillspot to calm the situation down. The show then ended at 4.30 am.

So cans were never about the artists but an exchange of cans between VIP fans and the Standard Ticket fans.

Once again we apologise to Makhadzi and hope we will work with her again in the near future.

