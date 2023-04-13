Man Beds Gold Panner’s Wife

A HIGHFIELD man was severely beaten up after being busted bǝdding a gold panner’s wife on Easter Monday.

Kudakwashe Masosa, 31, was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he was admitted for medical attention.

His attacker and neighbour, Presley Tagara, is on the run.

Kudakwashe was hit with an unknown sharp object after being caught red-handed in bǝd with Presley’s wife.

She was only identified as Mai Keisha.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Presley was facing attempted murder charges.

He urged people to resolve their differences amicably to avoid breaking the law.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted murder where neighbours fought leaving one severely injured,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The complainant and the accused are tenants at the same house.

“On Monday at around 9.30pm, the accused person arrived home and found the complainant in his room making l0vǝ to his wife.

“The accused person started assaulting the complainant with an unknown sharp object, several times, all over the body and face.

“The accused’s wife escaped during the commotion.

“The complainant bled profusely and collapsed after suffering multiple deep cuts on the head, face and hands.

“A neighbour rushed to the police to make a report.

“Police found the complainant lying outside the house in a pool of blood,” said Insp Chakanza.

— HMetro

