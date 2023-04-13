Man In Soup Over Macheso Show

By A Correspondent- The love for music has landed a 38-year-old man from Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo in trouble after he allegedly assaulted his wife with an unknown object all over her body after she refused to give him money to attend an Alick Macheso show.

The sungura musician performed at Parkview Pub and Grill in the city on Friday last week.

Circumstances are that on 31 March and at around 7pm, Trymore Madzungaire went to his wife Portia Mapfunga (38)’s vending stall and demanded money so that he could go to the music show.

Mapfunga reportedly refused to give him money and out of anger he left.

Later at around 9pm, the seemingly frustrated Madzungaire then decided to “fix” his wife, when he went on to lock her inside the house and switched off the lights.

Madzungaire then started hitting his wife with an unknown object several times all over the body.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

