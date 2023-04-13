Tsvangirai Eyes Norton Constituency

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC’s Richard Tsvangirai has described the death of Norton elder James Tamson as a body blow to the entire community.

Richard is the son of the late MDC founding president Dr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Richard described the late Mdara Jimmy as a selfless figure.

See statement below:

“This afternoon, I attended the funeral of James Tamson Mdara Jimmy .

As a community, we are deeply saddened by his departure.

He was deeply committed to the role of being a servant of the community.

A teacher, father, and Uncle to many.

May his soul rest in peace.”

On the political situation in Norton Richard said :

“I had a quick chat with Zanu Pf candidate, Constance Shamhu.

She is a champion of new generational leadership.

I promised her that i won’t make age an issue of this campaign and I won’t exploit her age and tiredness for political purposes.

May Norton benefit from this political competition.”

