We Are In Charge: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|This is not the time to spend energy on trivial matters, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Responding to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s remarks on the state of affairs in the opposition, President Chamisa urged citizens to focus on winning Zimbabwe for change.

According to President Chamisa, trading insults will give Zanu PF breathing space.

Said President Chamisa:

“Fellow Citizens, Brothers & Sisters a lot has happened, this is not the time to trade barbs and fight each other.

We give oppressors oxygen and a lifeline. Let’s fix our eyes on the prize.

We must win change for everyone. Let there be peace & love! We’re #OnePeople Zimbabwe.”

“I’m just back from the Easter retreat. I was in the countryside where network is zero. We broke bread, prayed and feel so refreshed. I’m ready and focused for the next battles. We’ll win against all odds. Get ready. Play your part. Be part of the Citizens Winning Team!”

The CCC leader added:

“ZIMBABWE POLITICS IS COMPLEX..In this space, it’s excessively unwise to lavishly democratize strategies or publicise tactics without diminishing or undermining their effectiveness. Our competitor is tricky. We must be trickier! Say less, weigh more! Blessed Wednesday!”

